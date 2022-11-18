COP27: Peru, Norway sign agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions





The Governments of Peru and Norway on Thursday signed an agreement to promote actions that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, the

has reported.

In this regard, Peruvian Environment Minister Wilbert Rozas highlighted the signing of this agreement that will make it possible to face climate change through forest conservation and achieve the well-being of indigenous or native peoples. “The reduction of deforestation and the sustainable management of forests is essential for complying with our climate commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in the year 2030, for which the sustainable and inclusive development of our Amazonia is necessary,” he remarked. Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth , Inter-Ethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Jungle (Aidesep) Chairman Jorge Perez, and Confederation of Amazonian Nationalities of Peru (Conap) Chairman Hosea Barbaran also participated in the signing ceremony.

On November 6, the COP27 began in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where more than 30,000 people —including authorities, specialists, and environmental leaders— analyze and promote efforts to accelerate actions in the face of the climate emergency —thru November 18. (END) NDP/MAO/MVB







Like Loading...