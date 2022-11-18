Cramer’s lightning round: AST SpaceMobile is an exciting thing, not a stock

AST SpaceMobile Inc: “It’s an exciting thing, not a stock. I think a stock is a company that makes money and then returns some of that money to you and trades inexpensively, and that one doesn’t qualify.”
Cano Health Inc: “What the heck is going on with Cano Health? … The stock is just in freefall.”
Blue Bird Corp: “That school bus company is not to be touched, because they’re doing very poorly.”
MP Materials Corp: “It’s doing a great job, they’ve got a contract with GM. … GM’s a winner, and so is MP.”
Icon Plc: “I like it. It’s a very inexpensive stock.”
