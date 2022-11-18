Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: AST SpaceMobile is an exciting thing, not a stock


AST SpaceMobile Inc: “It’s an exciting thing, not a stock. I think a stock is a company that makes money and then returns some of that money to you and trades inexpensively, and that one doesn’t qualify.”

Cano Health Inc: “What the heck is going on with Cano Health? … The stock is just in freefall.”

Blue Bird Corp: “That school bus company is not to be touched, because they’re doing very poorly.”

MP Materials Corp: “It’s doing a great job, they’ve got a contract with GM. … GM’s a winner, and so is MP.”

Icon Plc: “I like it. It’s a very inexpensive stock.”

Cramer's lightning round: AST SpaceMobile is an exciting thing, not a stock

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: