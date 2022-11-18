Crown Princess Mary recycles Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe suit from 2004

Instagram user @isabelq42 said: “She looks fantastic. Classic, chic, professional. Completely appropriate for the event. Love the suit and the whole styling.

“What is even more amazing than it being a full repeat, is that this suit is from all the way back to 2004! Love that she can pull something from her closet that is 18 years old!

“She remains the Queen of rewear, repeat and rework. And she’s proof that a new outfit is not needed for every event.”

Similarly, @rose_mcguire91 added: “I love a good power suit, she looks amazing.”