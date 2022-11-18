Cyclist rides over zebra crossing and is hit by car





Jeremy Vine has caused a fierce row on social media after he shared a clip of a cyclist being hit by a car on a zebra pedestrian crossing. While many felt the driver should be banned, others argued that the cyclist was violating the Highway Code as they failed to dismount before crossing.

The broadcaster is known to advocate for the cycling community and appeared to chastise the car driver on his post. The cyclist was riding over a zebra crossing on Horton Grange Road in Bradford on Saturday when they were struck by the car. One car initially drove past in front of the cyclist, failing to stop, before the second one hit the front wheel of the bike, causing it to swerve across the road. The rider managed to stay upright and did not appear to be harmed as the second car also drove off without stopping.

Mr Vine captioned the video: “Horton Grange Road, West Yorkshire. How does the driver fail to see him?” So far the clip has been viewed over 70,000 times and lead to a divide in opinion in the comments. One person said: “It’s a pedestrian crossing and the cyclist should not be on his bike. “Also why does the cyclist think its safe to ride wearing dark clothes, no high viz, or helmet! The driver is wrong but so is the cyclist.” READ MORE: QT audience member slams football supporters for ‘endorsing’ World Cup

A second said: “The first car is also at fault. If they had stopped, like they should’ve done, this wouldn’t have happened. “That’s not to excuse the second driver, who clearly wasn’t paying attention. Instant driving ban for me.” The Highway Code officially states when it comes to pedestrian crossings that cyclists should not ride their bikes across a zebra, puffin or pelican crossing. Instead they should “dismount and wheel the cycle across”.

