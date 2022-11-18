Cynthia Lennon Thought Paul McCartney Was the ‘Most Popular [Beatles Member] With Girls’

The Beatles were the world’s most popular rock band, with each member getting attention according to John Lennon’s ex-wife, Cynthia. In her 2005 memoir John, she said Paul McCartney was the “most popular with girls” — but Lennon didn’t mind.

Paul McCartney appeared as a songwriter for the Beatles

Paul McCartney, 9th September 1963. Donald Zec, Daily Mirror Journalist, interviews The Beatles | Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Even before creating music with the Beatles, McCartney wrote with John Lennon, performing in the Quarrymen alongside George Harrison. McCartney was still a teenager when the Beatles started booking gigs.

Even though he differed from John Lennon in terms of songwriting (and personality), that’s part of what made the Beatles’ music unique, according to John Lennon’s then-girlfriend, Cynthia Powell. She detailed her experience adjacent to the rock band in the 2005 memoir John.

“Paul’s organized, conscientious way of going about things — he wrote down all the lyrics in a notebook he carried with him — was in sharp contrast to John’s ‘anything goes’ style,” Cynthia Lennon wrote. “Paul turned up for appointments on time, looking well turned out; he was a perfectionist and you always knew he’d washed behind his ears.”