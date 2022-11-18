‘Deadliest Driving Season’ Begins This Weekend On Florida Roads





FLORIDA — Ahead of the busy holiday travel season, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol have launched the Safe Holiday Travel campaign during what’s been called the “deadliest travel season in the United States,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AAA predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13 percent from 2020. And according to the Florida Highway Patrol, millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways over the next two months, the busiest long-distance travel period of the year.

Throughout November and December, the department of motor vehicles will begin multi-phased safety messages staggered throughout November and December, starting first with a focus on having a road-ready vehicle. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road, so it’s critical to check tires before hitting the road, according to the department. In 2021, there were 2,811 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 176 serious injuries and 32 fatalities.

“Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “As you prepare to hit the road this Thanksgiving, or at any point this holiday season, make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip. Always buckle up, and remember that safety is always in season.” Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period (Wednesday to Sunday), there were 4,585 crashes on Florida roads. The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the least crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day.

Source: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles “Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force this holiday season to keep our roadways safe,” said Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Please make good decisions and Arrive Alive this holiday season. Never drive impaired.” So, which holidays are the deadliest ones? The national drivers’ education platform, Zutobi, crunched the numbers and reviewed statistics related to driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, distracted driving and inexperience.

Zutobi then ranked each holiday from best to worst based on statistics from the past five years “The problem is that since so many people have a similar mindset and driving-related plans, the number of traffic accidents and resulting injuries and fatalities are also higher during these periods,” said Leo Waldenback, co-founder of Zutobi. “In fact, the number of traffic deaths is 30 percent higher during holidays when compared with equivalent non-holiday periods. From 2016 to 2020, it’s estimated that 10,732 people were killed in car crashes during these popular days off.” According to Zutobi: In 2020, the number of driver and passenger fatalities increased by 21 percent compared to the previous year with 515 people killed in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Alcohol is the main cause of car crashes during Thanksgiving, with 185 drivers killed in DUI crashes in 2020. Thirty-six percent of the fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

The number of traffic deaths increased by 20 percent compared to equivalent non-holiday periods in 2020. Zutobi

Zuboti “The holidays are a joyful time of year, and many Floridians and visitors will be traveling and celebrating the season with family and friends,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “We encourage everyone to be mindful of safety and to realize the holidays bring a surge of people and vehicles to Florida’s roadways. An increase in traffic means we need to have more patience while behind the wheel, buckle up and watch our speed. Good driving behaviors help ensure we can all reach our destinations safely this holiday season.” “The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year to travel,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association. “The sheriffs of Florida and our teams are patrolling the roads to do our part to get you to your destination. In return, we ask that you prioritize safety by never driving impaired, wearing your seatbelt and planning your route. Together, we can arrive alive and enjoy a happy and safe holiday season.”

“Impaired driving is never safe driving,” said Michele Harris, Florida public affairs director for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Enjoy the holidays with loved ones and keep in mind that safety should be a top priority.” The FLHSMV is offering these tips to keep drivers and their passengers safe on the road. Never drive impaired. Celebrate responsibly and do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking or taking drugs that cause impairment. Plan ahead and find a safe way home every time. Designate a driver or use a ride service.

Check your tires. Tires are a vehicle’s first line of defense on the road. Check your tire pressure, tread depth and spare tire, especially before long trips. Do not overload your vehicle. It can result in premature wear and tire blowouts.

Buckle up. A seat belt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature. Florida law requires that all drivers, all front-seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 wear seat belts or the appropriate child restraints.

Register or update your Emergency Contact Information. ECI is a secure system allowing law enforcement nationwide to contact designated family or friends in response to an emergency situation.

Observe and obey all speed limits. Speed limits may change as you drive through different types of roadways, so make sure you adjust your speed accordingly. In Florida, the limit will never be over 70 mph. Download the Road Trip Checklist & Safety Tips for additional resources on how to be safe this holiday season. Call *FHP (*347) to report intoxicated or aggressive drivers, or if your vehicle breaks down and you need assistance. To request immediate emergency services, dial 911.

