‘Death Note’ Netflix Series From Stranger Things Creators: What We Know So Far

One of the most famous mangas in the world, Death Note, is coming back to Netflix. This time it will be a live-action series coming from none other than Matt and Ross Duffer aka The Duffer brothers, who famously created Stranger Things, Netflix’s most successful original to date.

While Netflix’s new Death Note series, announced back in July, is created by the Duffer brothers, it will be written and executive produced by Halia Abdel-Meguid, who is a longtime fan of the manga, speaks fluent Japanese and has previously lived in Tokyo. She has written for Miss Annity and is now working with the Duffer brothers on their series adaptation of Stephen Kings’s and Peter Straub’s The Talisman for Netflix.

Netflix’s Death Note will be produced by the Duffer brothers via their Upside Down production company. Several producers of the 2017 movie are also attached to the series: Dan Lin and Roy Lee as executive producers, and Jonathan Eirich and Miri Yoon as co-exec producers.

What’s the plot of Death Note?

The story follows Light Yagami, a teen genius who discovers a mysterious notebook: the “Death Note”, which belonged to the shinigami Ryuk, and grants the user the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages. The series centers around Light’s subsequent attempts to use the Death Note to carry out a worldwide massacre of individuals whom he deems immoral and to create a crime-free society, using the alias of a god-like vigilante named “Kira”, and the subsequent efforts of an elite Japanese police task force, led by enigmatic detective L, to apprehend him.

Who is cast in Death Note?

As of November 2022, there no cast members yet in Netflix’s new Death Note series. That said, this being a Duffer brothers production, we can probably expect to see one or two Stranger Things favorites getting cast in Death Note.

Does the Death Note series have any connection to the 2017 movie?

Netflix’s new Death Note series is an entirely new take on the story shown in the manga and has likely nothing to do with the 2017 Netflix movie, which wasn’t very well received by either critics or the audiences. A sequel for the movie was rumored to have been in development, but now the chances of it are highly unlikely with Netflix choosing to take it from an entirely new slate. Deadline confirmed as much saying “the series will be an entirely new take on the original IP.”

What’s the production status of Death Note?

Netflix’s new Death Note series is currently in its early development stage, where the team behind the project is penning the scripts as we speak with pre-production following after.

How many episodes will be in Death Note?

It is unknown how many episodes will Death Note have, but we can likely expect a standard 8 episode first season at least. Or perhaps 9 as some Stranger Things seasons had 9 episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Death Note?