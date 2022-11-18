Destiny 2’s Crucible Will Undergo A Big Revamp In Season 19 And Beyond

Big changes are coming to Destiny 2’s PvP modes in the future, as Bungie plans to overhaul the Crucible in a manner similar to how Trials of Osiris was revamped several seasons. In an update on its blog post, Bungie detailed how it plans to revisit various aspects of the game to see how well they fit with the rest of Destiny 2.

This redesign will begin in Season 19 and will continue well into the future of Destiny 2, as Bungie plans to update the Crucible playlist structure and streamline it. This plan includes collapsing the Control and Clash game modes into a single Quickplay playlist, bringing some of the lesser-played modes into weekly rotations, and introducing a new Crucible Seal to encourage players to engage more frequently in PvP.