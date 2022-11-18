Direct flights to Norway and Iceland from Hamburg next spring

Widerøe will operate direct Hamburg to Bergen flights from March 2023 while Play will fly direct to Reykjavík three times a week from May 2023, a press release said Thursday (November 10, 2022). Widerøe will increase the number of flights to Bergen to four times a week from May.

Scandinavia and far north – popular destinations

“The regions in the far north are becoming increasingly popular travel destinations, and demand from north Germans for flights to Scandinavia and Iceland rises” said Dirk Behrens, Head of Aviation at Hamburg Airport, adding, “The Icelandic capital’s airport serves as a hub for flights to the U.S.” Flights to Baltimore-Washington, Boston, New York and Washington-Dulles will be operated from Reykjavík Airport from next summer.

Active holidays in Bergen and Reykjavík

Both destinations are particularly suitable for active holidays, Hamburg Airport said. Bergen’s coast is full of fjords and is enhance by a mountainous landscape. The city’s Hanseatic Bryggen district is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors to Iceland can discover waterfalls, glaciers, geysers and volcanoes from Reykjavík while the boasts all kinds of cultural offers such as museums, galleries and interesting live events.

nj/pb