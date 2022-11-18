Djokovic explains reason he didn’t retire vs Medvedev despite shaking

The Serb was also asked how the sport’s great champions like himself and Rafael Nadal knew their limits after coming back to win matches when they looked on the brink of collapse and where the limit was, and he responded: “I don’t think that a limit exists. It’s really in your head. It’s really about perspective and approach and your perception of how you see things in that given moment. Of course, when you’re going through physical struggles, it affects the game, it affects how you feel mentally, it affects your body language. Of course, the opponent likes seeing you down, and he’s trying to dominate in the rallies, he’s trying to get the upper hand of the match, which was kind of the situation that was happening today.

“But I think the biggest battle, as I’ve said before, is always the inner battle. If you manage to find yourself in that optimal state of mind and body as often as you possibly can, I feel you can extract the best and reap the best results for yourself in every moment, every point, every match.”