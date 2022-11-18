Doritos partners with Call of Duty Mobile to launch its new promotional packaging

Doritos has announced its collaboration with Call of Duty Mobile to release its new promotional pack for the product. According to a company statement, gamers across India can unlock 100 Weapon XP (experience points) cards by using the 15-digit code printed inside every newly designed promotional pack of Doritos.

“Gaming is something we really want to develop in India,” Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing, PepsiCo India, said. “It’s a means for us to deepen our connection with today’s generation through a highly engaging format that is not only booming in the country but has also been successfully leveraged by Doritos globally,” he added.

The company has added that the offer is valid on all Doritos packs worth Rs 10, 20, 30, 50, and 85 in the three flavours, namely, Nacho Cheese, Sweet Chilli and Masala Mayhem. Moreover, the availability of the promotional packs can be found at Dmart, Reliance, More and 24SEVEN stores, as well as e-commerce platforms such as Swiggy InstaMart, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit and Big Basket.

