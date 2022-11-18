Downed Russian missile was projectile ‘with nuclear warhead removed’

However, he appeared to tone down his stance last month at a conference of international foreign policy experts, saying there was “no need” to resort to their use.

He also cited what he saw as former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ willingness to use nuclear weapons, adding: “What were we supposed to think?

“We saw that as a coordinated position, an attempt to blackmail us.”

Ukraine’s air force last month reported Russia was running low on equipment and was down to “core stocks” of Iskander ballistic missiles.

Nevertheless, airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again yesterday, killing at least seven people were killed and wounding more than two dozen others.

Two days earlier, Putin unleashed a barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones which knocked out power to 10 million people in Ukraine.