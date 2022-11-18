Drivers could face £300 fines for driving a car that weighs too much





Car experts at EV subscription service, elmo, have claimed that drivers could face severe punishments for operating a vehicle that’s too heavy this autumn and winter. The experts also warned drivers about four other laws that they have to be aware of in the next few months.

Driving a car which weighs too much Olly Jones, the co-founder of elmo, said: “A Category B driving licence allows you to drive vehicles up to 3,500kg, but if your vehicle is already heavy, you can easily exceed this limit with additional passengers and luggage. “EVs tend to be heavier than the equivalent ICE models as the battery is much heavier than a fuel tank. “A recent study by Inside EVs revealed that a third of the EVs tested weigh more than 2,000 kg, with the top three (Mercedes-Benz EQV luxury passenger van, Audi e-tron 55 SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC) coming in at 3,000kg, 2,720kg and 2,620 respectively – making it easy to exceed the weight limit without realising.” READ MORE: EV owners warned of abuse as charge rage increases

Careless driving According to rule 126 of the Highway Code, tailgating is an offence and can be punishable by the police. Tailgating is especially dangerous in winter months as stopping times can be longer than expected due to poor road conditions. Rule 126 states: “Tailgating is where the gap between you and the vehicle in front is too small for you to be able to stop safely if the vehicle in front suddenly brakes.” Mr Jones said: “Tailgating is dangerous, intimidating and can cause collisions, especially when driving at speed. “Keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front gives you time to react and stop if necessary. Dangerous and careless driving offences, such as tailgating, are enforced by the police.” The potential penalty includes a £100 fine and three points on the licence. Not defrosting the windows properly According to the Highway Code, failure to have proper control of the vehicle or full view of the road and traffic ahead is an offence. This means drivers need to fully defrost their windscreen before setting off although it can be tempting to just defrost a small section. Penalty: £1,000 fine (£2,500 for PCV or goods vehicle), discretionary disqualification and three points on the licence.

Like Loading...