Drivers warned of many unexpected fines this autumn and winter





As the weather gets gradually worse, drivers are being warned that they could be at risk of receiving fines and penalty points for breaking several autumn and winter rules. With that in mind, Express.co.uk spoke to an expert who revealed a number of lesser-known laws that motorists must be aware of in the next few months.

Decorating the car Dorry Potter, expert at National Scrap Car, said: “Whilst we all want to embrace the festive period decorating our homes, cars should be avoided as this could lead to fines and invalidate your insurance. “Affecting your view out of your windscreen can lead to three points and up to £1,000 in fines. Therefore, you should leave the tinsel, baubles and ribbon at home. “In addition to blocking your windscreen, according to the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989, coloured lights that are not native to your vehicle should not be used and doing so can get you in trouble.” READ MORE: Drivers warned not to leave ‘unexpected’ items in cars overnight

“Therefore adding fairy lights or other light up decorations can be very dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.” Wearing winter clothing While not technically against the law to wear winter clothing whilst driving, Rule 97 of the Highway Code states that clothing and footwear should not prevent drivers from being able to use the controls. Ms Potter said: “According to the Road Traffic Act, anything that obstructs a driver’s vision in any way is considered a hazard and, if caught, there is a £100 fine. “This fine can rocket up to £1,000, and lead to three penalty points if the case is challenged in court and the driver loses.” DON’T MISS

Fogged up windows Everyone knows the stress of having to defog windows in order to set off on a journey, with some taking the risk of heading off before the windscreen has cleared. Ms Potter said: “This ‘fog’ on the windows can dramatically decrease visibility for the driver which makes driving before it is cleared extremely dangerous. “Not only this, but it is also illegal. The Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989 regulations 23 & 27 and the Highway Code state that ‘windscreens and windows MUST be kept clean and free from obstructions to vision’, this means the same applies for frost too!” “If a driver fails to clear windows properly before setting off, it can lead to a fixed penalty fine of up to £2,500, three penalty points and in some cases it can even result in disqualification if the offence is committed within three years of a previous conviction for the same offence.” READ MORE: Drivers face huge fines for having condensation on their windscreens

Breaking the rule can land drivers an initial £20 fine, or £80 in some parts of London. Ms Potter added: “In addition to this, something drivers can often forget – leaving your engine running to warm your vehicle up and help it to defrost can compromise your insurance by failing to meet insurers’ ‘duty of care’ clause.” Broken lights Motorists in winter will often find themselves driving to and from work in the dark. It’s therefore important that they check their lights regularly before setting off on their journeys. Ms Potter said: “If stopped by the police with a broken light, you could be given a penalty of £100. “It is worth noting, if you are found to be driving a vehicle in a ‘dangerous’ condition for example your broken light has sharp edges, your fine could increase to £2,500 and three points on your licence.”

