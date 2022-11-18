Dry hair ‘will age you significantly’ – how to reverse it

Nicky Lazou is a global hairstylist and founder of Lazou Hair. She discussed some of the most important things to bear in mind when trying to make your hair look younger.

The most important thing is moisture, she says. Nicky explained: “Hydration is everything when it comes to helping your hair look younger. Regardless of your cut or colour, hair that is dry and damaged will age you significantly. This is even more true if you often bleach your hair to go lighter in an attempt to cover greys!”

How to make your hair look younger

Use a hair mask

“I can’t explain enough how important a hair mask is for hydrating your hair,” the hairstylist said. “There are so many benefits to using a hair mask including strengthening your hair and minimising any damage for a better colouring experience. I have formulated a hair mask, The Nutrition Hair Mask from Lazou.

“I bleached my own hair twice during the testing process to ensure it provided the level of hydration and nutrition our hair needs. I recommend using a hair mask once a week and for at least two weeks prior to a colour appointment with your hairdresser. Your hair then becomes the perfect canvas for any colour.”

