Eamonn Holmes inundated with support as he announces mother’s death

Eamonn Holmes, 62, took to social media on Friday afternoon to share the heartbreaking news that his mother, Josie, has died aged 93.
The TV presenter shared a poignant photograph of his mother waving from her front door along with the caption: “My four amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon.
“She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation.
“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her, she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye.
“Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”
Hundreds of Eamonn’s friends and fans flocked to the comments to pay their respects.
Susanna Reid penned: “I’m so sorry. Sending love.”
BBC New presenter Huw Edwards added: “Love and sympathy.”
While singer Jo O’Meara wrote: “Sending so much love to you and your family Eamonn.”
And Katie Price echoed: “I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love xx.”
Eamonn had a close relationship with his mother and once described her as his “hero”.
Paying tribute to her on International Women’s Day earlier this year, he shared a sweet photograph and penned: “Suffice to say … She gave birth to me, she formed the man I am.
“She’s 93, frail, but her mind is sharp as a tack. She’s Josie. She’s my hero.”
He also admitted that he would spend Christmas away from his wife Ruth Langsford, 62, so that they could both be with their elderly mothers.
He told Woman and Home magazine last year: “We have this issue now, in that we’ve got a sea dividing us.
“We often have a dilemma of whether I go to Belfast, whether Ruth comes with me.
“But Ruth wants to be with her mum. My mother is 93 this year. It’s easier for us often to be apart.”
Eamonn sadly lost his father, Leonard, 31 years ago when he suffered a heart attack at the age of 65.
Source link