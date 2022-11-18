Eighth Norway-India joint working group maritime meeting held

The eighth Norway-India joint working group maritime meeting was held on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Norwegian delegation was led by Director General Ottar Ostnes from the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Fisheries.

Discussion was held on use of alternative fuels like green ammonia and hydrogen for futuristic shipping, and India-Norway cooperation on green maritime future. Both governments presented their visions and plans for a green maritime sector. Norway said that it was committed to India for zero emission solutions.

Additional Secretary MoPSW said that the maritime trade with Norway dates back to 1600. “While Norway has the technical expertise in Maritime sector and India has huge potential for development of Maritime sector and large pool of trained seafarers, which make both countries natural complementary partners.”

“The 7th JWG on Maritime was held in Oslo in November, 2019. During the 7th Meeting issues regarding cooperation in Shipbuilding, enhancing skills of seafarers and environment friendly ships were discussed,” said MoPSW in a press release.

India and Norway are part of Green Voyage 2050 project. Both parties agreed on willingness, devotion, partnership and capacity building for achieving common goals. India is a signatory to Hong Kong Convention for Recycling of Ships.

In the meeting, India requested that EU regulation should not hinder to recycling non-European countries which is compliant as per international convention. Norway was requested not to prolong ship recycling to India as lot of investment has been made by Indian recyclers.

India has pressed upon cooperation in the field of Maritime Training in latest maritime technology e.g., MASS. The Indian side has requested Norway to extend Ship Board training and Ship Board training in the area of Polar Water Navigation.

“Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways has prepared Maritime India Vision 2030, identified more than 150 initiatives across various maritime sectors like ports, shipping and waterways focusing on capacity augmentation, operational efficiency improvement, growth in sectors related to ship building, recycling and repair, quality maritime education and also supporting growth of nascent sectors like cruise tourism in the country” said additional secretary, MoPSW.

Source: Livemint