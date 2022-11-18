ELEMENTAL: Check Out The Wonderfully Weird First Trailer And Poster For Pixar’s Next Movie

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer and poster for Elemental, an all-new, original movie that takes place in Element City. That’s where the fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together, and it’s clearly going to be another of those unique “why did no one think of this before?” worlds the studio is so good at dreaming up.

Elemental introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The movie’s director, Peter Sohn, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about why this movie is so deeply personal to him while detailing its seven-year journey to our screens. “I am quite emotional about getting the characters and the story out for sure.”

“This movie is about thanking your parents and understanding their sacrifices,” he continues. “My parents both passed away during the making of this thing. And so, it is hugely emotional, and I’m still processing a lot of it.”

Sohn is no stranger to the world of Pixar after working on the likes of Finding Nemo, Up, The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Luca, and several others. Most recently, he lent his voice to Lightyear‘s breakout feline character, Sox, winning the hearts of Disney fans in the process.

Produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Elemental is set to be released on June 16, 2023 (we’re still not clear on whether that will be in theaters or on Disney+).

