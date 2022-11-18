Elon Musk says Twitter employees must commit to ‘hardcore’ culture by 5 p.m. Eastern time

In this photo illustration, the image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the logo of twitter on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.

Elon Musk asked Twitter employees to commit to a “hardcore” culture, where they are expected to work “long hours at high intensity,” or resign. They have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to make their decision.

The company shared a “frequently asked questions” document overnight with employees, telling them “If you do not click ‘yes’ you are confirming your decision to resign. You will receive documents to confirm this and the offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement.”

The document answer questions raised after Musk sent a companywide email on Wednesday to remaining employees, demanding they agree to working “long hours at high intensity” or receive “three months of severance.” He’s asking staffers agree to support his vision for “Twitter 2.0.”

Musk closed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter at the end of October and swiftly moved to cut about half of the company’s workforce, amounting to roughly 3,700 jobs.

The latest document says that those who do not say “yes” to the Musk ultimatum will, “not be entitled to statutory redundancy or other termination payments, unless otherwise required by local law.”

California’s Department of Industrial Relations declined to comment on whether these terms met applicable local laws. Twitter’s headquarters is located in San Francisco, but the company’s workforce is distributed.

