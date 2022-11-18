Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Hints at Open Relationship With Pete Davidson

Ready to mingle? Emily Ratajkowski hinted that she’s open to dating “multiple” people amid her new romance with Pete Davidson.

While riding in the backseat of a car, the model, 31, lip-synced to TikTok audio declaring, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” in a video posted on Thursday, November 17. Ratajkowski’s post comes just three days after Us Weekly confirmed that she is dating the 29-year-old comedian after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, November 14, adding that the twosome are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other. Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Two days later, the pair were photographed together for the first time outside of the Gone Girl actress’ New York apartment. In photos obtained by Page Six, Ratajkowski — who appears to be holding a birthday gift in one hand — can be seen hugging the Saturday Night Live alum before they headed into her building.

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, the “High/Low” podcast host — who filed for divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September — seemingly came out as bisexual via TikTok in October. “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” TikTok user @NourishedWithTish says in the video, which was originally reposted by Shay Mitchell. Ratajkowski reshared the 35-year-old Pretty Little Liars star’s post on her own account, adding a clip where she showed her own green sofa to the camera before grinning.

Following her split from Bear-McClard, 35, with whom she shares 21-month-old son Sylvester, the We Are Your Friends actress opened up about enjoying the dating scene for the first time in her life.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar in October. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

The London native went on to explain that she’s taking a new approach to finding love this time around. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” she explained at the time. “I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Ratajkowski continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

Davidson, for his part, has been in a number of high-profile relationships during his time in the spotlight. Most recently, he previously dated Kim Kardashian after they hit it off during her October 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live. Us confirmed in August that he and the Skims CEO, 42, called it quits after less than a year of dating.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”