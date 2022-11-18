Emmerdale spoilers: Samson Dingle hurt by Lydia’s huge betrayal

Samson Dingle (played by Sam Hall) sunk to a new low this week when he reported the mother of his child to social services in Emmerdale. Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) has been struggling with getting to grips with motherhood but Samson may end up regretting his standoffish behaviour when Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) steps in to help Amelia.

In next week’s episodes, Samson continues to make it clear he wants nothing to do with baby Esther.

Lydia heads to the shops and buys items for her grandchild despite Samson’s stance on the matter.

She hides the items from her stepson as she and Sam prove how determined they are to be a part of their grandchild’s life.

Amelia, touched by Lydia and Sam’s gift, agrees to let them get close to Esther.

