Essential Peter Weir Movies to Watch | A.frame

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, director Peter Weir has built a truly impressive and enduring legacy for himself. In the nearly 50 years since his first full-length theatrical film was released, the Australian-born filmmaker has directed everything from acclaimed romantic comedies and coming-of-age dramas to anti-war thrillers and period epics. Weir remains one of the world’s most highly respected filmmakers and is considered a titan of the Australian New Wave movement, which helped bring greater attention to the Australian-made movies of the late 20th century.

It’s for those reasons and more that the Academy’s Board of Governors is set to honor Weir at this year’s Governors Awards. The ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 19, will recognize Weir and his three fellow honorees for their undeniable contributions to the history of cinema.

Below, A.frame presents six essential films directed by Weir.