Fermanagh Genealogy Centre’s illustrated talk on Enniskillen business owners

Fermanagh Genealogy Centre will hold its next meeting in Fermanagh House, Enniskillen on Saturday, November 19 with refreshments served from 1.15pm.

The meeting will feature an illustrated talk, with streetscapes and maps, on Enniskillen Main Street business owners from 1862-1931 with special reference to pubs by Gaby Burns.

“We are very excited to invite one of Fermanagh’s foremost experts on its archaeological past. Gaby comes from a well-known Enniskillen business family and is an expert mapper, genealogist and technological whizz! His talks are very engaging and highly sought after,” said a spokesperson for Fermanagh Genealogy Centre.

Established in 2012, Fermanagh Genealogy Centre is an independent registered charity run entirely by volunteers with extensive local and genealogical knowledge.

It is the delivery partner for genealogical services at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, based at Fermanagh Visitor Information Centre in Enniskillen Castle.

The aim of Fermanagh Genealogy Centre is to promote the history and heritage of Fermanagh along with the study of family history. This is achieved through educational talks, research activities and assisting locals and visitors with their family history.