Film industry in Baton Rouge area picking up steam; see when movies & tv shows shot locally will air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The film industry in the Baton Rouge area is picking up steam.

You’ve possibly spotted production crews filming movies and tv shows across our area, especially in Downtown Baton Rouge over the past couple of months.

“And so, I would say it’s been a very good fourth quarter,” said Katie Pryor, executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

Currently 24 Studios is filming a movie called ‘The Iron Claw’ in town.

It follows the story of the Von Erichs, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a big impact on the sport from the 1960′s to the present day.

Zac Efron filming a movie called ‘The Iron Claw’ in Baton Rouge. (Zac Efron Instagram)

“Yes, it is Zac Efron, and the town is all abuzz. Very excited to have him here,” said Pryor.

‘Half Baked 2′ just wrapped up filming in Baton Rouge this week.

The smokey comedy movie is a sequel to the original movie which was released in 1998.

“Post Covid we’ve been steady climbing, which has been a huge blessing. And I have no reason to think we’d slow down, we’ve increased every year,” said Pryor.

‘My Southern Family Christmas’ will air on the Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving night. Filming took place in parts of Ascension Parish.

‘My Southern Family Christmas’. (Hallmark)

Premiering on December 14 will be the Disney Plus original series, National Treasure: Edge of History. The series will feature Baton Rouge as Baton Rouge, so you’re bound to see a number of familiar sights.

“You’ll see the USS KIDD, and you’ll see the old State Capitol and the new State Capitol and everything because it’s our city. So, Baton Rouge is a part of the show, and that will air December 14,” said Pryor.

Pryor says for the past five years, there’s been more than $200 million spent on film production in the Greater Baton Rouge area. She’s hopeful the momentum continues into next year.

“Historically speaking, nobody really does much during the holidays, but we have a lot of scouting right now. Which begs the thought that next year will be a really lucrative year as well,” said Pryor.

‘The Iron Claw’ movie featuring Zac Efron is still looking for extras. You can find out more information on these two sites:

https://www.caballerocasting.com/

https://mycastingfile.com/home

Where to look for Baton Rouge on screen according to Film Baton Rouge.

