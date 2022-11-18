Finneas Reacts to Sister Billie Eilish’s New Relationship With Jesse Rutherford – E! Online

Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever.

Just weeks after the “Bad Guy” singer made her romance with musician Jesse Rutheford red carpet official, her older brother is expressing his support.

“Listen, as long as she’s happy,” he told E! News at a GQ event for its Men of the Year issue on Nov. 17, “I’m happy.”

The “Love Is Pain” singer’s comments come two weeks after Billie and The Neighbourhood singer made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5 wearing matching designer pajamas.

For the event, the “Happier Than Ever” singer wore a crop top and a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit. She paired the attire with a floor-length robe, platform slides, sheer gloves and an eye-mask on top of her head, that were all monogrammed in Gucci’s logo. Jesse perfectly complemented her look by wearing a silky loungewear set, including matching button-up shirt and trousers, completing the look with a pair of Gucci slippers.