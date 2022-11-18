First Look At Splinter Cell Remake | GameSpot News

Fans that have been patiently waiting for updates on the next Splinter Cell got their first taste of what Sam Fisher’s next mission is going to look like.

Ubisoft, taking the original game and rebuilding it from the ground up in its own Snowdrop engine, unveiled concept art of the remake in celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

During a conversation as a part of that celebration with the development team at Ubisoft Toronto, associate level design director Zavian Porter explained the goal of the project is to create a “top tier-remake to push quality as much as possible that should help us set a good foundation for the franchise going forward”. So it sounds like the remake itself won’t be a simple one off.

It also sounds like the remake will incorporate mechanics and elements from other games in the franchise that followed. the original’s release, with senior game designer Andy Schmoll stating that the team is, “exploring new and innovative tech and ideas, as well as features and elements from the other Splinter Cell titles”.

Unfortunately, this will be the last update for the much anticipated remake for a while, as the team will be, “going dark for a little while so it can focus on making the absolute best game possible.”

In the meantime, fans both new and old can experience the original game, which initially was an exclusive for the very first Xbox, for the great deal of free. The deal can be obtained via Ubisoft itself for the PC.

Speaking of Xbox, Ubisoft, and deals, Black Friday discounts for the two gaming giants are already out in the wild.

Xbox is discounting its Series S console to $250. Highlights of its game sales include Madden NFL 23 for $35, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition also for $35, and the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Game of the Year Edition for $10, which will be getting a free next gen upgrade in December.

From Ubisoft, 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, last year’s Far Cry 6, and this year’s Rainbow Six Extraction can all be nabbed for under $20. For both Xbox and Ubisoft’s full list of deals, as well as our complete collection of Black Friday discounts, head to GameSpot dot com.

If you do pick up a shiny new Xbox Series S on sale, you’re going to want to apply the latest software update, which brings some much welcome additions and tweaks to the platform, the biggest of which being tighter integration with Discord.

Discord integration launched for Xbox Insiders back in July and for all console users in September, but previously you had to transfer the call from Discord to your console via the Xbox mobile app. Now, you can activate chatting directly from the console itself.