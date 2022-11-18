FitBurn App Introduces Burn-to-Earn Concept to Web3

As euphoria around the move-to-earn and play-to-earn segments loses steam, more inspiring concepts are trying to introduce cryptocurrency as a motivation tool for healthy lifestyle fans.

FitBurn launches burn-to-earn app underpinned by Calorie Token (CAL)

🔴Unravelling Gym Myths🔴 Sports is a complicated field and with the amount of workout tips and tricks out there, it’s easy to fall victim to misinformation. Good thing we at FitBurn got you covered! Let’s unravel the top 4 gym myths together!👇https://t.co/sh8n20oeyH pic.twitter.com/KX7vAVQbhv — Fitburn.io (@Fitburn_io) November 17, 2022

Novel application FitBurn is designed to help people cut their fitness expenses through discounts and special offers. Also, it rewards users for their daily fitness routine through a gamified user interface.

As such, FitBurn not only motivates its users with cryptocurrency rewards but also brings them to a community of people who share the same values and hobbies.

The platform’s tokenomics is fueled by its core native cryptocurrency, Calorie Token (CAL), as well as by drops of exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For instance, to get access to limited offers, member opportunities, events and a partner gym membership for the first year, every FitBurn user can purchase a tokenized brand T-shirt.

To increase its visibility and promote a healthy lifestyle among newcomers, FitBurn has scored a number of partnerships with major titles in the sports industry. Namely, it inked partnerships with Olympia Weekend Expo and FIBO, the world’s most reputable fitness and bodybuilding trade show.

FitBurn App to be released in Q1, 2023

Sebastian Menge, FitBurn co-founder and seasoned fitness enthusiast himself, is excited by the opportunities his product unlocks for pros and newbies:

A strong community can provide a sense of belonging and identity for its members, helping them to feel connected and engaged. And, of course, it helps us find support — and recharge our motivation when it gets difficult to show up for our daily fitness routines.

FitBurn invites its users to boost zones, national and global leaderboards, and other products where they can compete and earn. CAL token staking will also allow its holders to access calorie multipliers, governance powers and tickets to invitation-only VIP events.

Recently, the app’s team secured $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round; the platform is now in an active development phase. The app release is expected in Q1, 2023.

Early birds will be invited to test the application at Fibo Expo, April 13-16, 2023, in Cologne, Germany.