ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Fall Classic is back in Orlando for the 25th year, and not only is it a big weekend for Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, but the event generates millions of dollars and draws people from all over.

“My daughter and her husband are coming from Ohio — my son and his best friend came down from Virginia,” said FAMU graduate Ann McKinney. “It gives them an opportunity to come back and see people that they haven’t seen in a long time and just attach to one another again.:”

She and her two children graduated from a historically Black college. McKinney has been bringing her camper and sleeping just feet away from Camping World Stadium for 10 years now, saying it’s not just about coming to the game for them, it’s about supporting the community and economy that is hosting them.

“We know that we travel well, so when we come, a lot of people come to Orlando and they are spending lots of money. I’m an example,” McKinney said “Last night, we went out to the restaurant and had a great time and that is important to give back.”

Chief Marketing Officer for Florida Citrus Sports, Matt Repchak, said it is not just the game that pulls in all of the money, but it is the entire weekend as a whole and that includes the Battle of the Bands along with Saturday’s game.

“It drives $30 million of economic impact on an annual basis to Orange County and Orlando,” he said.

Repchak said this major event has grown over the years and is an important part of their calendar that offers something for everybody.

“One of the unique things about this game is there is something for everybody,” he said. “If you are tailgating there is a lot of great food. If you’re here for the bands there is the battle of the bands, there is halftime that is always a huge driver. There is great football that is happening.”

Following this year, the game will be back for at least another five years, according to Repchak.

Saturday’s big game between the two schools kicks off at 2:30 p.m.