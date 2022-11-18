Foot Found in Yellowstone National Park Belonged to LA Man

The Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015. (Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)

LOS ANGELES—A foot found at Yellowstone National Park belonged to a 70-year-old Los Angeles man, park officials announced Nov. 17.

Yellowstone National Park staff discovered in August part of the foot inside a shoe found floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, according to park officials.

Authorities conducted DNA analysis on the remains and determined they belonged to Il Hun Ro. An investigation into his death revealed that he died in an ” unwitnessed incident” on July 31 and that no foul play occurred.

“Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown,” according to park officials.