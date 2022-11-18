Categories
Foot in Yellowstone park hot spring belonged to California man


Yellowstone National Park officials on Thursday identified the person whose foot was found floating in one of the park’s hot springs this summer.

Il Hun Ro, 70, of Los Angeles, was identified using DNA analysis “in the last three weeks,” park officials wrote in a news release.

“The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred,” park officials reported. “Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.”

In August, park staff discovered part of a foot in a shoe floating in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park.

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)

According to the release, the man’s family has been notified.

Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet deep and the temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit, park officials said. 

