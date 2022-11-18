Foreo cuts prices of cleansing and anti-ageing facial tools

Set to be bigger than ever, Black Friday has extended into the rest of November, with deals being released daily, so shoppers can get ahead of the rush at the end of the month.

Foreo’s cleansing devices have been firm favourites with beauty fans for a while, and are designed to be used alongside a skincare routine.

While Foreo has its own skincare and accessories to use alongside, the brand is known for its handheld, electronic devices, which deeply cleanse and massage the skin, and four of the most popular devices have been reduced by up to 50 percent each.

The devices include the Foreo Bear, Luna 3, UFO 2 and Issa 3, each of which has been price-dropped by at least £57 if not more.



The Foreo Bear is a device that uses microcurrents with anti-ageing tech to lift and rejuvenate facial muscles in the face and neck, and to reduce fine lines and wrinkles with regular usage – Foreo reports that 90 percent of users notice visible results in just one week.