Founder of Web3 social video platform Cheelee to launch $200M crypto winter solidarity fund

The founder of blockchain-based social video platform Cheelee and its sister Web2 mobile app NUTSon announced the launch of a $200-million support program for affected global cryptocurrency exchanges. The investments will go through the crypto winter solidarity fund run by Roman Alekseev and his partners, as his recent Instagram post states.

Roman Alekseev, founder of Cheelee and NUTSon, said:

“The stable, predictable, and healthy cryptocurrency industry is beneficial for all of us, while turbulence and industry earthquakes are causing only damages and losses.”

The goal of the initiative is to revitalize the industry and bring highly professional expertise in the field in order to restore the trust of a multi-million audience in crypto exchanges.

Currently, the fund analytics is collecting bids from affected crypto exchanges that need investments to recover.

Alekseev is a European crypto millionaire with a $500-million investment portfolio and is the founder of two short video platforms, Cheelee and NUTSon.