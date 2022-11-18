Categories
Technology

Foxconn suspends hiring at iPhone factory as it runs out of quarantine space



Foxconn suspends hiring at iPhone factory as it runs out of quarantine space South China Morning Post



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: