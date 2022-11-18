Freddie Mercury’s Queen spoken outtakes released for first time

Despite his declining health, the Queen singer is heard being very chatty and tenaciously hardworking, not being afraid to offer criticism and suggestions during the creative process.

Freddie tells Roger on Party that he finds the drums “too loud” and challenges Brian to redo a guitar solo, saying, “I’m not sure it was dead on. Let’s hear that last bit back.”

One particular highlight is hearing the late singer’s thrill at nailing a section of Breakthru, shouting: “Oh I love it! Love that one!”

He also improvises: “You know something if this song would stop right now, this would really be a great breakthrough for me. I mean if I were to drop dead that would be a breakthrough honey.”

