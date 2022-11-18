Genealogist describes advantages of investing in travel research guides

by Steve DlugoszNavigating around Poland and finding one’s old-country ancestry, especially for first timers visiting the homeland, can be made easier through investing in various pre- and during the trip travel research guides, according to Dorena Wasik, a travel expert and second-generation Polish-American.

Wasik, speaking at the Nov. 10 meeting of the Polish Genealogical Society of NYS, described the process in which travelers to Poland can utilize resources, including researchers, to assist in indexing and finding increased levels of a visitor’s family history.

Wasik, a native of New Britain, CT, is a member of the Polish American Foundation of Connecticut and coordinates trips to Poland and assists in incorporating Polish language sessions for adults via Zoom. The “Welcome Home” initiative, she says, helps adults reconnect to various Polish-centric roots, with Wasik compiling her own family tree through use of records.

As a valuable search tool for travelers/researchers to utilize, Wasik additionally referenced SteveMorse.org (https://stevemorse.org/), a site dedicated to finding immigration records, vital records and other applications.

“There’s always more family to meet,” Wasik said of the impetus to find one’s family background. “If you (travel and utilize a research guide), you get stories. As a genealogist, don’t we like the stories? You can’t get that on Facebook.”

After finding her family’s original home, she said, “I stood on the farm my grandmother had and left from, 106 years ago.”

The process for those interested in using a travel-research guide begins, she says, with the individual compiling various known facts of a relative, including children, pictures, villages/towns/cities near a known site origin, and other notes. Wikipedia and its page links are also said to be valuable reference points, with counties within Poland and their origins outlined. In-depth details including others’ names on the boat one’s ancestor emigrated on are even available through keyword searches.

“I know all those people on that boat (my grandparent) was on,” gushed Wasik. “(In searching) take out the village name, go village by village, see who else came from the village, because they’re probably related. You never know who you might come across.”

Both indexed and non-digitized records are available resources, according to Wasik, who added that regular indexes cannot indicate godparents.

It was stated that costs to hire a travel research guide typically start at $35 per hour to more than $100 per hour for the “pro” genealogists. The interaction level with which a visitor will communicate with a guide, Wasik says, will range from more-personal with dinner and extensively meeting with the individual, to the researcher handling all related work prior to the visitor arriving; to a combined situation where the visitor and researcher will meet for just certain work, such as looking at books and archives together in Poland.

Hired guides are said to at times conduct research online, or go in person to a library, church or other archive site, for which they are paid, to go along (typically) their lunch/dinner and hotel stay(s).

“You might want to pay an initial ten-hour starting fee and see what that gets you, the level of research they come up with,” Wasik suggested. “Researchers are good for first-timers going to Poland. They will pick out a hotel for you. The big thing is, they speak the (Polish) language, and they are well-versed on customs….You want to ask them if they’re familiar with your area of Poland. Tell them where to look. They have personal databases and they amass material, and have other clients. There’s a saying, that ‘Polish people work on Polish time.'”

Those interested in hiring a travel research guide can find an individual on Facebook, blogs and other social media sites, including “Polish Genius” (https://www.facebook. com/polishgenius/).

Wasik added that resources such as Google Translate can be very helpful when traveling around in Poland, where she says specific villages typically are not English-speaking in nature; whereas touristy cities and site-seeing locales are more Americanized.