Genius at the top of his game – Jimi Hendrix Experience review

To diffuse it, Hendrix warns the rowdy audience that venue management will “cut the show short” if they don’t calm down and he jokingly changes the lyrics of Purple Haze to “Excuse me while I kiss that policeman”.

The Experience – Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding – had been together for less than three years. Drugs and acclaim had skewered their personal relationships but musically they were more cohesive than Hendrix’s subsequent group Band Of Gypsys as this set, remixed from the original eighttrack masters, shows.

They open with a punchy instrumental version of Stone Free, renamed Tax Free. The striding beat introduces waves of wah-wah guitar as Jimi effortlessly soars into extended solos for 15 minutes 34 seconds, pausing only for Mitch’s drum solo.

Foxy Lady sounds insane, impossibly heavier than the 1967 original. Then come the slow blues of Red House, a mid-tempo Spanish Castle Magic, a 150-second riff on the Star Spangled Banner, a ferocious Purple Haze and I Don’t Live Today.