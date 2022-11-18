George Harrison Was Happy With His Position in The Beatles: ‘I Didn’t Want to Be One of Them out There, in the Front’

Despite failing to penetrate the great Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership, George Harrison was pleased with his position in The Beatles. Years later, he said he wouldn’t have liked being in the front anyway. So, it all worked out in hindsight.

George Harrison and The Beatles | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

John Lennon and Paul McCartney often put George Harrison in a difficult position in The Beatles

In the early days of The Beatles, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appointed themselves the chief songwriters. Neither George nor Ringo Starr ever showed interest. However, that changed.

In 1992, George told Guitar World that he didn’t initially think about writing songs. “To get it straight, if I hadn’t been with John and Paul I probably wouldn’t have thought about writing a song, at least not until much later,” George explained. “They were writing all these songs, many of which I thought were great. Some were just average, but, obviously, a high percentage were quality material. I thought to myself, ‘If they can do it, I’m going to have a go.’”

In 1963, George experimented to see if he could write a song as good as his bandmates. The result was “Don’t Bother Me.” However, it complicated the group’s dynamic once George started writing more. Rather than welcome George’s songs, John and Paul turned most of them down. They gave him a quota of one to two songs per album, which slowly increased later.

The group’s producer, George Martin, didn’t like George coming forward with songs either. Initially, George’s songwriting was “kind of tolerated,” Martin said. “‘Oh, yes, we must have a George song on this thing,’” Martin would say condescendingly.

Soon, George had more songs mounting up, and he didn’t know what to do with them. They weren’t getting released fast enough. George told WABC-FM New York’s Howard Smith (per Beatles Interviews), “It was the way the Beatles took off with Paul and John’s songs, and it made it very difficult for me to get in.

“And also, I suppose at that time I didn’t have as much confidence when it came down to pushing my own material as I have now. So it took a while. It was whoever would be the heaviest would get the most songs done. So consequently, I couldn’t be bothered pushing, like, that much.”

To release all of the songs he wrote in just the late 1960s, with his quota, George said he’d be making Beatles albums well into the 1990s. He said he felt constipated and cast aside. During the Let It Be sessions, George abruptly quit for a time because he was sick of Paul’s domineering. He didn’t want to be a glorified session man anymore.