Get BT broadband half-price! Unmissable Black Friday deals revealed

Fancy getting 50 percent off your broadband bills? That’s exactly what is BT is offering its customers right now with the Internet Service Provider (ISP) launching its official Black Friday discounts . The new deals are available across a swathe of BT’s most popular plans with one option costing just £14.49 per month. That price is for entry-level 35Mbps downloads which are fast enough for a bit of streaming and surfing the web.

If you want ultrafast downloads, the deals also extend to BT’s Full Fibre plans with ludicrously quick 900Mbps speeds available for just £27.99 per month. That ultimate upgrade would let you whizz a full HD movie to your TV in under 40 seconds!

Along with the monthly fee being slashed, the UK ISP has also dropped its usual £29.95 setup charge which means it’s totally free to sign up and get started.

BT also includes its Speed Guarantee, UK customer service lines and a powerful broadband hub.

Of course, like most things in life, there is one catch as the half-price discount only lasts for the first six months of the deal but even with that caveat, these are still very good offers from BT that will keep costs down until next spring.

If the thought of getting BT broadband for half price sounds enticing then here are all the best deals.