Getting Caught Driving Without Insurance

Recent reports on some papers suggest that the number of motorists giving up on insurance in favour of paying other bills is increasing. Considering this is only the beginning of a potentially long road in the fight against inflation the numbers may increase before it starts coming down again. This could cause serious problems for other road users and authorities.

There are historic figures suggesting that this problem could get out of hand pretty fast. For example, some states like California and Texas had nearing 30% uninsured drivers on the roads at some stage. State authorities with the help of the federal government managed to cut down the numbers to half after long campaigns aimed at educating drivers, offering low-cost auto insurance, increasing checks and penalties.

It is a difficult situation for many people. They may not be able to afford even the minimum state required coverage because of financial difficulties they are in. And it may be out of question not to drive either because they are highly dependent on having a vehicle to get on with their lives or businesses. So, saying just don’t drive if you don’t have insurance doesn’t help anybody. There has to be more fundamental solutions and perhaps looking at the past efforts.

Any sensible person would understand the level of risks they are taking. Getting caught and penalized for uninsured driving is one thing. However, causing injuries and damages to other people would upset most people a lot but having no means to pay for them would weigh even heavier on most people’s conscience. It is fair to say that this is not a situation many drivers are in by choice.

Accidents do happen no matter how careful drivers are. Unfortunately, people start with very good reasons. They may have no money for insurance and still use their car to get to work. But shortly this extends to using the vehicle for socializing and going on vacations and so on. In no time, they may see it acceptable to drive without insurance. Otherwise, how is it possible that 14% of American drivers are driving without insurance?

Drivers should exhaust all the possibilities before they choose not to buy the minimum coverage. The consequence of getting caught without a valid insurance is in most cases suspension of licence. If the people insist on driving without insurance and licence they can end up in jail. They will definitely have serious fines. So, it is not a joking matter or something people could get out with a smart excuse.

Once the licence is suspended it will stay in the driving records for at least five years. They will need to provide proof of insurance before they can get their licence back at the end of suspension. They will need to have SR-22, which is a certificate of financial responsibility. Once the policy is bought the insurer provides the policyholder with this certificate upon request.

However, it will not be cheap to get insurance any more. Such drivers who have lost their licences recently will be considered high risk. Therefore, the car insurance rates charged will be really expensive. It is ironic that when they are trying to save a few bucks they will end up paying as much as double. Plus, the fines and court costs will be a considerable amount. Even if they spend a lot of money on lawyers, they may not be able to get out of the licence suspension.

Also, they should consider the embarrassment they will have when they have to explain to their friends and family that they cannot drive anymore because they lost their licence. They will need to ask them to give them a ride to work or wherever they need to go. They will lose their independence and be just like a kid. Depending on how badly they need the car they may end up losing their jobs as well. It is a much more serious problem than many people may appreciate.

