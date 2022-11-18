Givenchy Taps Web3-native Felt Zine for Phygital NFT Collection with Streetwear Brand Bstroy – NFTgators

Quick take:

Givenchy and Bstroy launched a capsule collection of six physical designs.

Felt Zine interpreted the six styles into 360 pieces of NFTs.

People in the US and Europe who buy the physical piece can redeem an NFT.

LVMH-owned luxury fashion brand Givenchy is dropping an NFT collection that is tied to a physical capsule collection the brand designed in collaboration with streetwear brand, Bstroy.

The NFT collection builds on the physical capsule collection which is a collaboration between Givenchy’s creator director Matthew Willians and Bstroy’s co-founders Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams. The capsule collection consists of six designs launched on Nov 4 while the NFT collection will drop on Nov 19.

“Brick and Du are longtime friends who share my vision of fashion as an inclusive space for experimentation and expressing personal style,” Williams said in a statement. “Together, the three of us focused on creating streetwear with unexpected treatments that resonate beyond fashion and enter the realm of contemporary art on the street and in Web3.”

To turn the NFTs into digital replicas of the six designs in the capsule collection, Givenchy enlisted Felt Zine. There are 360 NFTs in total. U.S and Europe buyers of the physical pieces, priced between €479 to €520, in the capsule collection will receive an email to redeem the NFTs.

The NFT’s utility includes access to a membership program set to launch in 2023. Givenchy plans to add further utilities down the line. This is Givenchy’s second NFT collection. Last November, Givenchy partnered with graffiti-style artist Chito on a series of NFT artwork. Past utilities of Givenchy’s NFTs included token-gated drops and invites to digital and physical events.

By working with Felt Zine, Givenchy is tapping into an existing Web3 audience. This is also Givenchy’s first collaboration with a Web3-native platform, which the brand says is crucial to understanding the space and reaching a relevant audience. In July, Felt Zine launched its Web3 Art shop built for Web3 art collections, merch releases, secret art parties, livestreams, and more.

Apart from NFTs, Givenchy has also entered the metaverse with a Givenchy Beauty House on Roblox.

Other fashion brands that have launched phygital collections include Ralph Lauren in collaboration with Fortnite, RTFKT with its CloneX NFT collection that holders can forge physical merch from, Prada with its Timecapsule collection, and Gucci’s NFT toys with Superplastic.

