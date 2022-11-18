Grand Junction Breaks Ground on New Tennis Courts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The city of Grand Junction broke ground on new tennis courts at Canyon View Park this morning. This will add 4 new courts at Canyon View, bringing the total to 16. Grand Junction Parks and Recreation will also be adding new high-efficiency lights to the courts.

In addition to the new tennis courts at Canyon View, the city will be converting the tennis courts at Lincoln Park to pickleball courts, giving Grand Junction’s pickleball community plenty more space to play.

The project starts soon, and will kick off with the addition of lighting at both parks.