Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again.

The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year.

FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned a dog died at Ruff Housing while it operated as an unlicensed business.

In the seven-page report, FOX8 has verified the owner of Ruff Housing provided services to the public without a license since Nov. 1, 2021.

Since that time, investigators have inspected the kennel six times.

One of the visits came after a dog named Porter died during a “meet and greet” on Oct. 17, 2022.

The report states Porter was left in the play area, mingling with other daycare dogs.

The notes an inspector filed during their unannounced visit ten days later on Oct. 27 state:

air filter clogged with dirt and debris hindering ventilation

a large, unsealed crack in concrete in the play area

water in the pool dogs have access to appeared stagnant and had a large amount of algae growth

75 animals were at Ruff Housing for daycare or boarding while the kennel did not have an active license

The owner spent the last two weeks correcting the deficiencies and making upgrades.

While Ruff Housing got its boarding license issued Thursday, there is still a monetary penalty of $2,500 they have to deal with.

The owner has 60 days to pay the fine or send a written petition to request an appeal hearing.