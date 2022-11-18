Hasan Minhaj, Jessica Henwick Reflect on Asian and Pacific Islander Excellence at Netflix, Gold House and THR Celebration

When asked for one word to describe Asian and Pacific Islander media in 2022, Blade of the 47 Ronin actor Yoshi Sudarso said, “diverse.”

The crowd present at Thursday night’s Asian Pacific Islander Excellence Celebration certainly matched Sudarso’s words. Chinese American reality television stars rubbed elbows with Polynesian American musicians and Southeast Asian American silver screen actors at Casita Hollywood, where The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Gold House teamed up for a celebration of the API community’s 2022 successes.

“If you think about the way Hollywood looked at our culture 20 years ago, we were deemed culturally irrelevant,” said Hasan Minhaj. “Now, we’re making some of the most relevant, poignant, cutting-edge work.”

From Minhaj’s perspective, Everything Everywhere All At Once (from A24) and Mo are just two of those impactful works. Love Is Blind star Deepti Vemapti and Boo, Bitch actress Aparna Brielle added Never Have I Ever to the list. In Sudarso’s eyes, “There’s a lot. That’s the beauty of it; you won’t get bored because there’s so much of it.”

In 2022, Asian and Pacific Islander media is so abundant that “saying ‘Asian’ kind of doesn’t mean anything anymore,” said The Gray Man and Glass Onion actress Jessica Henwick. Instead, “we’re getting into specificity and finding original authentic voices.”

According to Richard Ting, who played Carter Min on Partner Track, more specificity is progress. “We’re finally being recognized for all the assets and multitudes we have as [APIs]. We’re not all Chinese. We don’t all speak a certain way. There are thousands of stories within our community.”

Deepti Vempati and Hasan Minhaj Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The past year has seen Asians and Pacific Islanders in science fiction, period pieces and reality TV — the latter of which, Vempati said, is “very white-dominated, and we’re still making our way in.”

“Nobody’s seen us like that, being in a reality TV show,” said Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider. “People haven’t seen us as romantic leads before, but we are. People haven’t seen us as women powerhouses — I’m not a woman powerhouse, but I’m just saying, people haven’t seen that, and we are.”

This year also saw a Pacific Islander reprise a superhero role, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in DC’s latest installment, Black Adam. “We’re used to being very humble, so for us to step out and show that we’re here too — that matters,” said singer and Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane. On the highs enjoyed by East Asian media like Squid Game, she mentioned, “I feel like that kind of gives us Polynesians the drive to stand right behind you guys and say, ‘Let’s all do this together as a community.’”

Never Have I Ever‘s Christina Kartchner, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Poorna Jagannathan Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Thursday’s event created the perfect space to do so. The host for the night, THR’s senior editor of diversity and inclusion Rebecca Sun, emphasized the energy the organizers dedicated toward welcoming the entirety of the diaspora. “You can go ask [Gold House CEO] Bing Chen for the exact numbers of countries, languages and ethnicities that we [Asians and Pacific Islanders] represent, but it’s basically as many as the number of types of dumplings there are in the world.”

Yet no matter the nuances of each guest’s Asian background, “You belong here,” Sun told the crowd. “We belong here.”

Inside the gathering, as Wedding Season’s Suraj Sharma laughed alongside Never Have I Ever’s Poorna Jagannathan and ONI: Thunder God Tale’s Anna Akana took pictures with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu and Jubilee Media’s Jason Y. Lee, the evening became one of many steps in the API community’s long journey toward justice, equity and empathy. “You have to take steps before you can run,” said Bling Empire’s Dr. Gabriel Chiu. “And as you can see from tonight, we’re starting to run.”

As for beyond the night? According to Minhaj, the future of Asian American media holds everything everywhere all at once: “Everything is possible.”