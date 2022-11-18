“He can be a diplomat after he retires” – Tennis fans miffed by Rafael Nadal’s comments on Novak Djokovic’s return to the Australian Open

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has welcomed the Australian government’s decision to overturn the visa ban imposed on Novak Djokovic. In a shocking series of events, the Serbian was deported from Australia earlier this year over his refusal to take up the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, Djokovic failed to participate in the Australian Open in January.

With a notable easing of the pandemic restrictions in recent times, the Aussie government has now overturned the ban on the Serb, which otherwise would have been under exercise until 2025. Nadal, during his recent press conference at the ATP Finals in Turin, expressed his delight at the inclusion of the 21-time Grand Slam champion for the first Major next year.

“Tennis is better when all the best players are on the court. Even if it was a big mess last year, not good for our sport, it’s the past. Novak able to play again is the best possible news. Happy for him, the tournament, the fans,” the Spaniard stated at the press conference.

Tennis fans are split over the southpaw’s statement. Many have expressed their annoyance as he held a different opinion back in January. Nadal emphasized the need to get vaccinated back then and that it was important to follow the rules no matter what.

One fan ironically expressed their displeasure with the Australian Open champion:

“He can be a diplomat after he retires”

Another fan enquired about what happened to the Spaniard’s statement on the rules and consequences.

“What happen-ed to “rules are rules”? What happen-ed to “actions have consequences?” the user tweeted.