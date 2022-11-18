Here’s How You Can Survive A Yellowstone Bison Attack. Apparently

I’ll let you know right out the gate, this is not a real suggestion. This TikToker makes funny videos like this, but I saw that he covered a bison attack and felt that it was necessary to share.

The TikToker, who goes by the name “Uncle Dijon” makes silly videos like there on how to survive different situations. He’s so absurd that there are videos talking about how he’s the greatest predator in the world. He’s done videos where he’s battled bears and sharks, but now, it’s time to take on the real beast of the west, the bison.

Here, check it out.

Obviously, not real, but I tend to find his videos pretty entertaining. I felt that his video was relevant to at least Springtime in Wyoming, with all the bison incidents that we get as soon as the park opens.

Also, just a quick disclaimer, this video isn’t real, please don’t try and throw a bison in the and knee it in the back. You’ll die.

Now that that’s out of the way, I couldn’t help but laugh at how serious he is when describing it. His comment about how they “eat grass” so they’re not a threat is really funny and sarcastic at the same time. I love it.

If you want to check out more of Uncle Dijon’s content on TikTok, you can find his profile here. He’s easily one of my favorite follows, though, you have to really enjoy dumb humor to find it entertaining.

