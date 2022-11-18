Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

🚨Warning: This post contains cast spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.🚨
Many Black Panther alums, like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett, returned to the screen for the action-packed sequel.
If you can’t get enough of the cast, like everyone else, here are all the TV shows and movies you may have seen them in before (or should watch next!). Take a look:
To start, Letitia Wright plays Shuri.
You might remember her as Renie in Humans.
Or maybe you saw her when she played June Gibbons in The Silent Twins.
Angela Bassett plays Queen Ramonda.
She recently portrayed Anna May in Gunpowder Milkshake.
She has also appeared in multiple seasons of American Horror Story.
Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia.
She sent shivers down our spines as Adelaide Wilson/Red in the horror film Us.
And one of her best-known roles is Patsey in 12 Years a Slave.
Danai Gurira plays Okoye.
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you’ll know she’s most famous for her character Michonne.
She also played Afeni Shakur in All Eyez on Me.
Michael B. Jordan plays Killmonger.
He showed off his boxing skills as Adonis in the Creed trilogy.
He was also seen in Fruitvale Station as Oscar Grant.
Florence Kasumba plays Ayo.
In 2021, she played Regine in the TV series Kitz.
Michaela Coel plays Aneka.
But maybe you know her better as Tracey from Chewing Gum.
Winston Duke plays M’Baku.
One of his earliest roles was Dominic/Mini in Person of Interest.
He also starred alongside Lupita in 2019’s Us.
Tenoch Huerta plays Namor.
He was recently seen as Juan in The Forever Purge.
And he had a recurring role as Rafael Caro Quintero in Narcos: Mexico.
Mabel Cadena plays Namora.
In 2020, she played Amada Díaz in Dance of the 41.
Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams.
One of her first major roles was Judy Harmon in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Seinfeld fans will know her best as Elaine Benes.
She also played Selina Meyer on Veep for many years.
Finally, Martin Freeman plays Everett K. Ross.
He previously played Bilbo in The Hobbit trilogy.
And he was featured in the TV series Fargo as Lester Nygaard/Narrator.
Have you already seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? What did you think of it?
