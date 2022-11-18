H&M Partners With IDF to Launch The Metaverse Design Story Collection By CoinEdition



H&M partners with IDF to launch “The Metaverse Design Story collection”.

The digital collection will be viewable via AR fashion lenses provided by Snapchat.

Some of the clothing pieces in the collection feature recycled polyester fiber.

Global clothing retailer H&M will present “The Metaverse Design Story collection,” the latest edition of its innovative story collection online and offline. The collection will be available at Melbourne’s GPO mall from December 8, while the online version will be available in the virtual space by December 1.

The Metaverse Design Story collection is designed in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion (IDF). With the augmented reality (AR) fashion lenses provided by Snapchat, the digital collection highlighted through five augmented reality filters, is accessible via the H&M app and viewable via AR fashion lenses.

Regarding their venture into the metaverse, Ella Soccorsi, concept designer at H&M, said:

We wanted to present our customers with an explosive collection that captured the excitement we all feel at the dawning of the metaverse, but also the fascination we have with the natural world.

Moreover, the collection comprises men’s wear, women’s wear, and accessories. While commenting on the wide range of clothing ware the collection provided, IDF co-founders Leanne Elliott Young and Cattytay said:

“These digital garments are for everyone, extending beyond seasons, beyond gender, and beyond realities, and helping us to consider the planet.”

Designed with circularity in mind, several pieces feature recycled polyester fibers made of textile waste collected via the partnership with H&M’s garment collection program.

Notably, the collection utilizes innovative materials such as REPREVE® Our Ocean recycled polyester made from ocean-bound plastic bottles. Furthermore, the sequins embedded in the collection are 100% recycled from plastic bottles.

H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said that the increasingly virtual dimension of fashion creates exciting future opportunities for H&M. Johansson further stated that it is allowing them to create vibrant, bold, and daring virtual counterparts to their physical collections.

