How DevOps can protect cloud applications from cyberattacks

Many organizations today are moving away from centralized on-prem operations and towards highly scalable cloud solutions such as Amazon’s AWS Lambda functionality. This provides cost-saving benefits and reduces the overall management of an enterprise tech stack.

Cloud computing architecture also enables DevOps departments to handle application management, allowing DevOps to push application updates to market faster.

But what are the risks? There is less control of behind-the-scenes code architecture, 3rd-party supply chain programs, and the biggest question that may strike fear into the hearts of CTOs and CISOs everywhere… What about cybersecurity? Traditional security roles held by perimeter devices, such as WAFs, firewalls, etc., do not have access and are blind to the applications’ activity. And vulnerability scanning tools cannot find flaws in functions running in production environments.

Serverless computing has also given rise to new attack vectors and methods hackers use to steal enterprise data. The combination of these factors has caused many organizations to delay or reject using cloud functions because the current security protections are insufficient and can’t properly protect them.

What can DevOps do to quickly enact cybersecurity protocols and help protect applications that are hosted via cloud computing?

Serverless protections bridge the gap

This article reveals new cybersecurity protections available through Imperva that DevOps departments can immediately apply to serverless architectures, bridging the gap and offering application protection that is embedded into the Lambda functions.

Imperva Serverless Protections do not require any code changes within the applications and can flag and mitigate activities that are not explicitly allowed. Once deployed, the applications and functions are instantly protected at runtime, without needing access to servers or containers.

Through the use of Lambda layers, DevOps can easily scale Imperva Serverless Protections as fast or as slow as the applications grow, without compromising system performance. Organizations that are accelerating cloud application deployments through DevOps, using serverless computing, need this support to accelerate development and take advantage of all of the benefits that cloud computing offers.

Customized protection for your applications

Imperva Serverless Protections can also be customized to meet the individual needs of organizations’ applications through the use of a RASP configuration file. This configuration file provides a variety of security levels and settings that protect the following:

Each protection module can be adjusted individually by DevOps and is easily managed through a secure web interface that can be managed and updated as security needs change.

DevOps demos

Curious about cloud computing security? Talk to us today to learn how Imperva Serverless Protections can enable DevOps teams to monitor and protect applications from cybersecurity threats quickly.

The post How DevOps can protect cloud applications from cyberattacks appeared first on Blog.

*** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Blog authored by Elizabeth Rossi. Read the original post at: https://www.imperva.com/blog/how-devops-can-protect-cloud-applications-from-cyberattacks/