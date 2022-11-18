Here’s how you can check your Call of Duty: Warzone 2 stats, so you know exactly how you have been performing in the battle royale.





Warzone 2 is a competitive battle royale that sees the last team standing in Al Mazrah take home the victory and bragging rights.

Like many battle royale games, Warzone 2 players focus on getting as many wins as possible, but other stats are also important, such as a player’s K/D ratio and score. Since Infinity Ward added the Combat Record for multiplayer in the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 update, many are wondering how to also check their Warzone 2 stats.

With that said, here’s our guide on how to check your Warzone 2 stats.

Warzone 2 stat tracker: How to check your stats

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way of seeing your stats for Warzone 2 Season 1, as the Combat Record in Modern Warfare 2 only shows stats for multiplayer. However, we do expect the devs to update this soon and add a battle royale section in the Stats tab.

If you’d like to know how to access the Stats tab in Warzone 2, follow these steps:

Launch Warzone 2 and get passed the start screen. Once you’re in the game, press the Options button on Playstation, the Menu button on Xbox, or the applicable key on mouse and keyboard. On the first page of this menu, select the ‘Stats’ tab. Once available, you will see an option for Battle Royale alongside multiplayer, simply click this to view all of your in-game stats.

While there’s no time frame on when this stats feature will be available for Warzone 2, we’ll be sure to keep you update and let you know as soon as it is introduced.

In the meantime, you can also check CODTracker.gg, who have said that they expect to have Warzone 2 stats for players “sometime before the end of the year.”

Image Credits: Activision