How to Lean in Call of Duty MW2 & Warzone 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features intense, fast-paced gunplay. Any advantage you can have over your enemies makes all the difference. One possible advantage is to utilize a somewhat hidden feature, Canted Laser aiming. Here is how to aim your weapon sideways and lean in COD MW2.

How to Use Canted Laser Aiming & Lean in Call of Duty MW2 & Warzone 2

Canted Laser aiming is a new feature to Modern Warfare. This allows you to hold your gun sideways, creating that leaning effect that you may have seen other players utilize. This is completely different to wall mounting, as you don’t require the assistance of a wall to pull it off and can continue moving while doing it. To access this feature, you need to unlock and attach a Canted Laser attachment to the gun of your choice. Once you have done this, you should notice under the Pros section “+ Canted Laser Aiming”. This means you will now be able to utilize Canted Laser aiming. While aiming down sight, your character will automatically tilt their weapon sideways. As for leaning, while aiming down sight, as you move your character will slightly lean in the direction you are moving. There is no input to control how far your character leans, they just do so automatically.

A few important things to note: Canted Laser attachments are available for every gun type, except melee of course; however, they have different names and unlock conditions depending on the weapon type you want to use. Additionally, like all other laser attachments, they are visible to the enemy. This can give away your location and make you an easier target in certain situations. Finally, attaching a Canted Laser fundamentally changes how your aim down sight works. Since your character will be leaning and utilizing the side of the weapon, optics don’t apply. In fact, attaching a Canted Laser will block your ability to select an Optic attachment on that weapon. Keep this in mind if you are more comfortable with using Optics, as playing without one may prove to be a learning curve.